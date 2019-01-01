Togo U20 coach Ayivi Ekouevi dies

The former Togo Port coach passed away at a hospital in Lome on Monday

Togo national Under-20 coach Ayivi Ekouevi has died.

The former Togo Port coach passed away after a short illness at a military hospital in the Togolese capital Lome on Monday.

Togolese Football Federation (Ftf) secretary-general Pierre Lamadokou announced the passing on of Ekouevi, who guided Togo Port in the 2018 Caf group stage where were one of their opponents.

"The Ftf SG Pierre Lamadokou announced this morning the death of the National Coach U20 National Team Ayivi Ekouevi," Ftf wrote on Twitter.

Le SG de la FTF Pierre LAMADOKOU a annoncé ce matin le décès de l’Entraineur national de l’Equipe nationale U20 Ayivi Ekouévi. #RIP pic.twitter.com/sUiNcH4dBh — Togo Football (FTF) (@TogoFtf) November 4, 2019

Details about the cause of Ekouevi's death were not immediately revealed.

At the time of his death, he was also doubling as Asko Kara coach, who ply their trade in the Togolese National Championship.