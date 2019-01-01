Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor considering international retirement

It was an open affair in Group D, as either of Benin and Togo had chances to go through to the finals, but Adebayor's intervention was not enough...

Emmanuel Adebayor is considering retirement from international duty after Togo failed to qualify for the 2019 .

On Sunday, the striker scored the Squirrels' only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Benin Republic that ensured they finish bottom of Group D, thus, missing out on the tournament scheduled to hold in .

The 35-old-year, who has severally made the decision to hang his boots internationally - most notably in 2010 after an attack on the Togo team bus heading for the Afcon in Angola - has admitted that he might pull a final halt.

"I'll think about what the near future has in store for me," Adebayor told reporters, per BBC.

"I will make sure to keep in mind today's nice moments and if this is the end of all then so be it.

"l started playing for the national team in 2000 and we are now in 2019. There have been some ups and downs - there were some regrets as well as some unforgettable moments."

His jersey from Sunday's game will be kept so as to fulfil a promise he made to his daughter, in case Benin loss becomes his last international outing.

"The most important thing it is that l have kept the jersey and socks because l promised my eight-year-old daughter that the last shirt l wear for the national team and my club will be for her," he explained.

"She has already sent me a message asking - "Daddy where is my Jersey?" and l have told her that l have already kept it here.

"Now there is no need to talk about the end of my career but we should rather talk about Togo's defeat."

The former , Hotspur and marksman also responded to critics who claimed, at 35, he has 'become too old' to pull on the Squirrels' jersey.

"I used to train once or twice a day when I was young now that I am getting older I realise that it is only through hard work training that you can succeed," he said.

"I was lucky to play alongside players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Denis Bergkamp and Sol Campbell and they have all taught me that in football that if you want to last in football it is only through training.

"It's true that before this game (against Benin) some Togolese said that I have become too old.

"But if I am still playing for a Turkish club where I am among the better-paid players, it is because I have a quality and I also contribute to play for that club.

"Now l think that l have to go back home and remember all the nice memories to fly quietly with all this to Istanbul," he concluded.