‘To be at the very top in football’ - Everton winger Lookman's personal ambition

The Anglo-Nigerian has enjoyed more playing time this season with the Toffees and he is looking to improve as he hopes to reach the peak of his career

Everton winger Ademola Lookman has revealed his personal ambition ‘to be at the very top in football’.

The 21-year-old who started his career with Charlton Athletic joined the Goodison Park outfit in January 2017.

He struggled for game time, making 15 Premier League appearances in two seasons and departed to team up with German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan in his quest to play regularly.

However, since the arrival of new manager Marco Silva, the forward has enjoyed more game time, featuring in 15 matches in all competitions this term. And he is looking to continue improving as he hopes to reach the top of his career.

“My ambition is to play at the top. To be at the very top in football,” Lookman told club website.

“Those ambitions feel attainable. But it takes a lot of hard work.

“But with the confidence of the fans, of the manager and my teammates, I can evolve as a player even more.

“With time and training and games, you will always improve. And I feel I am getting stronger every single week.”

The winger, delighted with the confidence he enjoyed from the Toffees boss Silva, explained how the Portuguese tactician has helped him improve.

“It gives me great confidence that the manager has that faith in me and I hope I can repay it,” he continued.

“He gives me the licence to express myself and that allows me to feel free.

“He wants me to score more goals and get more assists and to always be available, to always be in space and consistently be a threat to the other team. And the support of the fans gives me more confidence to play my football and show what I can do.

“I always give everything I have on the training pitch. Nothing has changed: not my character, my belief, my ambitions or my work ethic. None of it has changed.”

Lookman spent the second half of last season with Leipzig and impressed scoring five goals in 11 league appearances.

“My main objective was to play football and to keep on playing,” he added.

“I went over there and did that. It was a bit – I wouldn’t say daunting – but it was a new environment.

“It happened quickly, so I got there and realised, ‘Wow, I am actually in Germany’. It was exciting and challenging.

“It is a different environment, different people and a different language. It took me out of my comfort zone. And you learn a lot when you are out of your comfort zone.”

The youngster is also helping his teammate and France international Lucas Digne learn English Language, having experienced similar fate in Germany as he struggled to speak German during his time with Leipzig.

“Lucas’s English is getting better, it is very good,” he added.

“I talk to all the players about football. If you can get different ideas and views from other people you can learn more.

“And playing with good players always improves your game. We are all helping each other here.

“Everybody wants to progress. It is definitely what I want… to progress and keep on striving for more.”

Lookman will hope to be involved when Everton take on Millwall in their next game on Saturday.