Timsah Arena: Bursaspor stadium capacity, location, facts & video tour

The Timsah Arena's exterior makes it one of Europe's most creative and unique stadiums

Bursaspor's stadium's standout feature is its green roof in the shape of a crocodile, with the head sticking out on one side. Timsah is Turkish for crocodile.

The stadium's innovative design has sparked interest from all over the world, and has become a must-see destination spot for not only football fans, but tourists in general.

So if you are planning a visit, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Where is the Timsah Arena?

Address: Hayran Cd. No. 4, 16090 Osmangazi

Google Maps: Further directions to the stadium can be found here

The Timsah Arena is about five kilometres from Bursa's city centre, in the north-western region of the city.

Metro

Acemler metro station is a short walk from the stadium. The BursaRay metro system in Bursa consists of two lines that operate on the same track between central Bursa and Acemler (and only divide farther west), allowing you to board any train running west from central Bursa.

Driving

The D200 and D575 are neighbouring highways if you opt to drive to the stadium. If travelling on the D575, the motorway will take you directly to Hayran Cd, where the stadium is located; however, if travelling west on the D200, exit on the slipstream road, Oulu Cd, and follow the road signs to the stadium.

When was the Timsah Arena built?

The Timsah Arena was officially unveiled on December 21, 2015, with a testimonial match between a group of celebrities, followed by a match featuring local players.

Construction on the Timsah Arena began in the summer of 2011, with completion scheduled for 2013. However, construction took longer than expected, and completion was pushed back to 2015.

The Timsah Arena was designed by Turkish architect Hasan Sozuneri.

What is the capacity of the Timsah Arena?

The Timsah Arena’s capacity is 45,331, however its record attendance is 38,108, which came in a fixture between Bursaspor and Fenerbahce in December 2017.

Which teams play at the Timsah Arena?

Bursaspor, who play in the Super Lig, are the main occupants of the Timsah Arena.

Bursaspor played at the Bursa Ataturk stadium from 1979 up until 2015 when they moved over to the Timsah Arena.

Does the Timsah Arena host music concerts & other events?

The Timsah Arena does not generally host concerts or other events; it is primarily used for football matches.

How to get tickets to watch Bursaspor in the Timsah Arena?

Tickets for Bursaspor games can be purchased online through the Passo website or in person at the Timsah Arena ticket offices.

Article continues below

To buy tickets and enter the stadium, one must have a Passolig card, as with all other football games in Turkey. This is a prepaid card which can be applied for and purchased on the Passolig website.

Ticket prices range from 20 TL (£1) to 200 TL (£10).

What is the Timsah Arena’s seating plan?

The Timsah Arena seating plan is available on the football tripper website.

Further reading