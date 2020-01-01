Tierney apologises for Arsenal joke and vows to send jersey to fan battling cancer

The Scottish defender was quick to stress he meant no offence by his gesture and made amends with a quality gesture

left-back Kieran Tierney took to social media to apologise after a picture was shared online of him putting his middle finger up following the club's 2-0 win over .

The now deleted picture showed the the entire squad celebrating with fans on Twitter quick to spot and point out Tierney's gesture.

Tierney, 23, has struggled with injury since joining the Gunners from in 2019 and seemed to acknowledge his joke may not have gone down too well with everyone online.

More teams

"Didn’t realise this was getting posted," Tierney said on Twitter in reference to the video.

"Was a joke with the kitman. I’m so sorry if it caused anyone offence - wasn’t meant in anyway."

— Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) July 18, 2020

Thankfully for Tierney, most fans weren't offended, with one that is currently battling cancer seeing the lighter side of the joke.

Tierney was quick to acknowledge the Gunners supporter, urging him to keep fighting and promising to send him his Arsenal jersey worn in the club's 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

— Kieran Tierney (@kierantierney1) July 18, 2020

The Scottish defender was a class act on and off the pitch on Saturday as he starred in the club's semi-final win.

Along with the clean sheet Tierney claimed the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal with a fantastic pass, and is hopeful the Gunners can now kick on to bigger and better things moving forward.

"It was tough, we knew we would have less of the ball against City and you have to take your chances when you get them. Aubameyang does what he does," Tierney told BBC's Match of the Day.

"We have to suffer together in games like this, When we get the ball we have to play well but we know we will have 5-10minute spells when we won't see the ball.

Article continues below

"Aubameyang has done it for so long, it's an honour for me to play with him. That ball I played isn't a goal-scoring ball but he makes it one.

"We are building for something big."

Arsenal will now face either or in the FA Cup final next month at Wembley, where a win for the Gunners would guarantee their place in the next season.