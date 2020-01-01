Thomas Partey scores in Atletico Madrid draw with Valencia

The Ghanaian midfielder was among the scorers at the Mestalla on Friday night

Thomas Partey registered his second goal of the season as were held to a 2-2 draw by .

Los Rojiblancos were 1-0 victors over Granada in their last outing and coming up against Los Che just two points and places behind them was going to be difficult.

Marcos Llronte gave the away team the lead in the 15th minute until Gabriel Paulista equalised five minutes to the break.

One more goal was going to come before the halftime whistle and it came via Partey who made a run from midfield, skipping past a couple of challenges before firing in a fierce shot from the edge of the 18-yard area which left Valencia goalie Jaume Domenech with no chance.

⏱ 43' [ 1-2 ] THOMAS THUMPS IT HOME!!! ⚽



🔥 What a goal! Take a bow 🔥



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | ⚽ #ValenciaAtleti pic.twitter.com/CmKfZP3iY5 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 14, 2020

Central African Republic midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia made it 2-2 in the 59th minute.

Partey put in a solid performance for Atleti, raking up five total shots, 70 touches (the most in the Atletico squad) and 36 accurate passes (80%).

The 26-year old international also successfully attempted all his four dribbles, won eight of 10 ground duels and made two tackles and three interceptions.

Diego Simeone's men remain in fourth place, but are under threat from and who could leapfrog them should they see off and respectively on Sunday.

Aleti next turn their attention to the round of 16 where they tackle reigning champions at the Wanda Metropolitano next Tuesday.