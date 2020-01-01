Thomas Partey hoping for smooth Atletico Madrid contract renewal talks

The Ghanaian midfielder is keen to commit to Los Rojiblancos despite interest from other top European clubs

Thomas Partey is hoping to see his contract at extended after disclosing his agent has begun negotiations with the club.

The international’s current deal runs until 2023 and has caught the attention of top clubs like , and Milan.

He is however intent on staying put at the Wand Metropolitano where he has spent the bulk of his senior career bar loan spells at Mallorca and Almeria.

More teams

"My agent is talking to [Atletico Madrid]," he told Onda Madrid as quoted in Marca.

"Sometimes we know that we don't always have what we want and I hope everything goes well.

"Like all the youth players developed here, all who played in the academy want to be here and they know what this club is about."

Partey asserts he is honoured to be linked with other clubs, but will only be leaving Atleti if his services are no longer needed by the Spanish capital outfit.

"I think I am proud for having attracted the attention of other teams and this motivates me because it makes me feel that I am doing things well and improving things," he added.

Article continues below

"There are things that you always think since childhood, but when you grow up things can change and you don't know what can happen, but my desire is to stay here until the team don't want me anymore.

"These are things that sometimes are not decisions of the player, they are decisions of the club and I always say that if the club wants me here then I will be here until they don't want me anymore."

Partey has been ever-present for Atletico Madrid this season, clocking 2,469 minutes of competitive football.