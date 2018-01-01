'This moment is all about the supporters' - Gerrard revels in Rangers win over Celtic

Ryan Jack's only goal means only goal difference seperates the Glasgow rivals at the Scottish Premiership summit

Steven Gerrard dedicated Rangers' first win over Celtic in 90 minutes since 2012 to the club's fans while claiming their 1-0 victory could have been by a wider margin.

Ryan Jack's first goal for the club moved the Gers level on points with their Glasgow rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Gerrard triumphed over his former manager at Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers.

The title race is now hotting up and the former England skipper felt the 1-0 success could have been more emphatic in favour of his side.

"This moment is all about the supporters, they’ve been through a lot," he told Sky Sports. "Over the last couple of years they’ve been punished in these fixtures, so today is all about the supporters.

"The players to a man were outstanding, all over the pitch. I asked them to win more one v ones across the pitch and we won them all. We were better to a man, we were the better team, we could have won it more comfortably. Their keeper made some outstanding saves and we hit the woodwork.

"We played with courage, we played with belief, we were brave, competed all over the pitch. I asked them to bring their A-game and they did – that’s what I want to see on a regular basis.

"There's still a lot of work. Celtic are a good team, have a good manager, but the first half of the season has gone very well. But today is about the supporters. They need to enjoy the night and the next couple of weeks, because they haven’t had bragging rights in this city in a long time."

The Gaffer enjoyed that. pic.twitter.com/GVI9QI2JZO — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 29, 2018

Scott Arfield starred in a midfield role for Gerrard's side and the Canada international hailed his team's derby win.

Article continues below

"It means so much to this football club. It's been a number of years," Arfield told Sky Sports.

"This club has a tradition of success and to put smiles on the faces of those supporters is what it's all about.

"We want to be top of this league, but we know it's just one game to get us back on track."