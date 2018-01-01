'This is just the start' - Rashford enthused by five-goal opening to Solskjaer's tenure

The young England forward scored the first goal of the Norwegian's new reign, and believes the team will only get better with time

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has told fans that there is more to come after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure on the bench started in style on Saturday.

Solskjaer stepped into the breach this week on an interim basis after Jose Mourinho was sacked from his post as club manager.

A cult hero during his playing days at Old Trafford, the Norwegian has been tasked with turning round a disappointing start to the Premier League season which has seen United lose touch with the first four.

And he enjoyed a dream start at the weekend, as his new charges romped to a 5-1 victory away to Cardiff City.

Rashford netted the first goal of the Solskjaer era just three minutes in, while Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who hit twice, completed the scoring.

And the striker was delighted with the new boss' impact.

"He wants us to be positive on the ball and always look for the gaps. That was just the start. We're going to improve and get better at it," he signalled to BT Sport.

"The Christmas period is very busy so it is about recovering and making sure we're ready for the next games. We have to keep improving and go up another level."

Lingard was also pleased with what he saw from United, pointing to a more positive attitude on the pitch which paid dividends.

"The lads played with a lot of energy, enjoyment and excitement. We scored five goals, which is good," the winger stated.

Article continues below

"When you’ve got confidence, you put yourselves in positions to score goals. That’s what we did.

“We were playing higher and the full-backs were higher. We pinned them back and created a lot of chances."

United remain in sixth place after their victory, although they closed the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to eight points after the Blues came unstuck against Leicester City.