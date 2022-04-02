Thiago Silva's wife has come to his defence after the Chelsea defender was criticised following his side's 4-1 loss at home to Brentford on Saturday.

The Blues suffered a shock humiliation at Stamford Bridge despite taking the lead through an Antonio Rudiger goal.

The Brazil international's wife was irked by comments made in the television coverage of the game, as he was singled out for not getting forward enough.

What has been said?

The centre-back's wife, Belle Silva, took to Instagram to demand respect for the 37-year-old after hearing the criticism.

Thiago Silva's wife, Belle, was not happy with the commentator's comments regarding the #Chelsea centre-back.



"I'm here in my box at Stamford Bridge. I just listened right now to the commentator, who said that Thiago Silva is not attacking enough," she said.

"Respect Thiago Silva because Thiago Silva arrived yesterday, Thiago Silva played for Brazil, Thiago Silva is very tired, Thiago Silva is 37 years old, he plays like he is 20 years old.

"So respect him, he's not a machine. He needs to relax, alright?"

How has Thiago Silva performed this season?

Thiago Silva has been a reliable presence at the back for Thomas Tuchel's team.

Good days make you happy. Bad days bring you experience. Both are essential for life.Happiness makes you good, but troubles make you strong. Pain keeps you human, falls keep you humble.Success keeps you bright, but only GOD keeps you standing (Denzel Washington). WE keep going 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/V6pI7md9QL — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) April 2, 2022

He has made 24 appearances in the Premier League this season, starting 21 of those games, and the veteran has scored three goals in the English top flight along the way.

He is contracted to the club until summer 2023, having had his deal extended by a year in January.

