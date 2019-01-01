'They must like me a little bit!' - Pulisic excited for Chelsea move , but focused on Dortmund

The winger recently completed a major move to the Premier League, but he's focused on success in Germany first

Christian Pulisic is thrilled to be joining Chelsea, but the winger insists he's focused on Borussia Dortmund's pursuit of trophies most of all.

The American winger will join Chelsea this summer after completing a €64 million (£57.6m, $73.1m) deal to join the Premier League club.

Pulisic says he is undaunted by the fee and, although he is excited about the eventual move, he's only worried about his current club for the time being.

"For [Chelsea] to do this and to want me this much I think yeah they must like me, at least a little bit," Pulisic told ESPNFC.

“I've said I'm very excited," he added. "I'm really happy with the decision, but there is a time where I have to put it in the back of my head now, once the season gets going.

"All the excitement and everything is great but I'm also really excited for the rest of the season here and you know we want to fight and doing everything we can here to see what can happen this season.”

The U.S. National Team winger has earned the backing of Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc following the move, while former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard says his U.S. team-mate will find success in the Premier League.

Pulisic has faith that he'll fit in well under Maurizio Sarri, who he has not spoken to since the move was finalized.

Under Sarri, wingers are asked to defend as well as attack, and Pulisic is prepared to play in the Italian manager's system once he makes the move to Stamford Bridge.

The American star says he sees himself in one of the wide positions, but added he's ready to play anywhere in the attack for Sarri.

"I think just from watching the games that I have been able to catch this year I just see a system in how their wingers play," he said.

"It's just a really good attacking, flowing system, and it's just football that I like to watch. I think they like to play out of the back, they're not afraid to play anywhere on the field and they're also very free once they get up the field. So it's just something that I like to see."