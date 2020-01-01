'They have our full support' - Ellis backs Basetsana to eliminate Zambia

Banyana Banyana coach believes the U20 women's side can overcome their Cosafa rivals in the preliminary round following a first-leg win

Desire Ellis has thrown her weight behind to defeat Zambia and progress to the first round of the U20 Women's World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.

Basetsana defeated the Shepolopolo 2-0 in the preliminary round, first leg encounter in Lusaka and will aim to complete the double in the reserve fixture at Orlando Stadium.

The coach who led Banyana Banyana to the Women's World Cup for the first time, is confident Jabulile Baloyi's ladies will get a good result, although she warned against leaving anything to chance.

More teams

“I must say that I am very impressed with the amount of work that coach Jabulile Baloyi has put into this squad,” Ellis told Safa.net.

“This team has not been to the Fifa World Cup yet, and the technical staff can rest assured that they have our full support in these rounds of qualifiers.

“I do not like singling out players, however, we already have players in this squad who have Banyana Banyana caps.

"Players like Sibulele Holweni (three caps), Karabo Dhlamini (five caps) and Noxolo Cesane (six caps).

Article continues below

"We are always looking for quality to add to the Banyana squad because we are always thinking about the future of the senior national women’s team.”

A triumph will see South Africa advance to face either Nambia or Botswana in another round of Cosafa regional clashes next month.

South Africa are aiming to qualify for the first time for the U20 Women's World Cup to be co-hosted by and in 2020.