'They have existing contracts with us' - Rivers Angels deny Nwabuoku and Oluehi transfers

The midfielder and goalkeeper were announced by the Spanish side but the Nigerian outfit has denied the transfer reports

Rivers Angels insist Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi have 'existing contracts' with the Nigerian club and vehemently rejected reports of the duo signing for Spanish side Pozoalbense.

The internationals are on the books of Rivers Angels for at least six years, winning several domestic titles, including the 2019 Nigeria Women's Premier League amid past moves abroad.

However, the Reto Iberdrola outfit announced the signing of Rivers Angels midfielder Nwabuoku two weeks ago before the recent announcement of goalkeeper Oluehi's acquisition on Wednesday.

More teams

Following the reported signings of the Nigerian duo, the Port Harcourt outfit has moved to refute claims of the players' transfer, noting that they have not been contacted by the Spanish club.

"This is to inform the general public that news making the rounds about two of our players; Evelyn Nwabuoku and Tochukwu Oluehi signing for a Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Pozoalbense is misleading and inaccurate," the club's spokesperson Jessica Amadi told media.

"As of Thursday, July 9, 2020, Nwabuoku and Oluehi remain bonafide players of Rivers Angels FC with existing contracts with us.

"Neither the said club nor its representatives have contacted anyone from here and hearing that they have announced the signing of our players is highly disrespectful and unethical."

Article continues below

"If and when both players secure any deals from teams in Europe, Rivers Angels FC will most definitely communicate it to the world via our various platforms but for now, neither has signed anything with anyone.

"We urge everyone to take note of this statement intended to set things right as they should be."

Goal understands the Super Falcons duo are yet to move out of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown as they are currently at their base in Port Harcourt.