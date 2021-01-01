‘They don’t even know what the sun is!’ – Jorginho leaves door open for Napoli return from Chelsea

The Italy international midfielder is taking in a third season at Stamford Bridge, but continues to see a return to Serie A mooted

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has aimed a dig at the weather in England and left the door open for a return to Napoli at some stage in the future.

The Brazil-born Italy international is in his third season at Stamford Bridge, having followed Maurizio Sarri to west London in the summer of 2018.

He has seen a retracing of steps to Serie A mooted at regular intervals and has admitted that he is still struggling to get to grips with the inclement conditions in Britain.

What has been said?

Jorginho has been speaking to Canale21 and was asked what Napoli mean to him.

He said: “There are no words to describe how much I miss Naples.

“Who wouldn’t miss Naples? It’s so cold in London, they don’t even know what the sun is!”

When does Jorginho’s contract run to?

The 29-year-old is tied to terms through to 2023.

It remains to be seen whether that deal will be honoured, but a regular role is being nailed down under Thomas Tuchel.

Jorginho has taken in 126 appearances for Chelsea, with 16 goals recorded across those outings.

Who else has been discussing his future?

Jorginho’s agent, Jorge Santos, has admitted that a second stint at Napoli could happen.

He is waiting to see what upcoming transfer windows bring, with any approaches set to be mulled over.

Santos has told Radio Marte: “If Napoli will make an offer, we’ll evaluate it.

“He had a great time in Naples and he has many friends over there.”

Jorginho spent five years with Napoli from 2013, making 160 appearances and earning international recognition with the Azzurri.

