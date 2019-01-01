'They can be our 12th player' - James says Man Utd fans gave him goosebumps

The Wales winger has praised the Red Devils supporters as he reflects on his flying start to life at Old Trafford

winger Daniel James has praised the club's supporters and believes their vociferous support can act as their “12th player” this season.

James has made a fine start to life at Old Trafford following his £15 million ($19m) switch from over the summer.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in his first four appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, successfully following up his breakout season at the Liberty Stadium last time out.

He has transferred his club form onto the international stage, scoring the only goal for in their friendly win against Belarus in Cardiff on Monday.

Reflecting on his first few weeks as a Red Devils player, James was keen to highlight the impact of the United supporters.

“Coming out to Old Trafford on my starting home debut [against ] was amazing,” he told the club’s website.

“You really feel it – I got goosebumps when I came out. The atmosphere was amazing. You hear them all game. The away fans at and the amount of people that come is amazing as well.

"You could say they were as loud as the home fans, and that’s something that’s going to be very important again this year – for them to be behind us and be our 12th player.”

Despite James' fine form, United have struggled for consistent results so far this campaign.

They began the season in emphatic fashion, thrashing Frank Lampard’s 4-0, before picking up a point against Wolves at Molineux.

James scored a late equaliser against Crystal Palace the following week but a stoppage-time strike from Patrick van Aanholt inflicted United’s first defeat of the season. He was also on target in United’s last game against only for a Jannik Vestergaard header to earn the Saints a point.

Solskjaer’s side return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on Leicester at Old Trafford. They then host Kazakh side Astana in their group stage opener on Thursday before a trip to West Ham next weekend.

A third round tie against Rochdale and a home Premier League clash with wrap up a busy September.