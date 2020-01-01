There’s still lot he will achieve - Letsholonyane backs Bafana Bafana's Tau for success in Europe

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro believes the gifted attacker sets a good example for youngsters to follow

midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has praised Percy Tau following his dream start to life at his new Belgian club RSC .

The Bafana Bafana international scored on debut for the Purple and White as they secured a 3-1 victory over Sint-Truidense VV in a First Division A match last weekend.

It was Tau's maiden competitive match for Anderlecht since he joined the club on a season-long deal from Premier League outfit and Hove Albion.

Anderlecht are Tau's third Belgian team having enjoyed some success at both Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and while on loan from Brighton as he is unable to play for his parent club due to work-permit complications in the United Kingdom (UK).

Letsholonyane has been following the left-footed forward's career since he left champions for Brighton at the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

“I have been impressed by the way he has gone about his business since he first moves to Europe,” said Letsolonyane on Daily Sun.

“He has always been a hardworking player, always eager to learn and improve and that has helped him adapt as well as he has abroad."

Letsholonyane, who is a former Bafana international, lauded Tau as a winner with the 26-year-old player having helped Brugge clinch the 2019/20 First Division A title.

“His attitude is top, he has a mindset of a winner and I think there’s still a lot he will achieve," he added.

"He is one player that sets a good example for other youngsters to follow.”

Tau had a successful spell with Saint-Gilloise during the 2018/19 season as he scored 12 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign in Europe.

The Witbank-born player's outstanding performance earned him the Proximus League Player of the Season award for being the best player in Belgian's second-tier, First Division B.

Another successful spell with Brugge followed in the 2019/20 campaign as Tau played in the and .

Tau will now be hoping to inspire Anderlecht to a record-extending 35th First Division A title this term under legend Vincent Kompany.