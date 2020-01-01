'There's a great confidence in the team' - Sarabia says PSG are ready for Champions League after securing a fourth trophy

The club remains masters of French football, and they proved it again on Friday despite being taken to penalties by Lyon

Pablo Sarabia said would grow in confidence for their upcoming mission after sealing another clean sweep of French football.

The Spanish midfielder tucked away the decisive 12th penalty in a 6-5 shoot-out win over at the Stade de , following a disappointing goalless 120 minutes, in what was the last ever Coupe de la Ligue final.

PSG's victory meant they added to their Trophee des Champions, and Coupe de France triumphs, further underlining their domestic dominance.

Having now secured a historic domestic quadruple, Sarabia says that PSG's French achievements will only bode well for their European push as PSG prepare for their return to the Champions League.

They face a difficult test when the Champions League does resume, though, as PSG will take on in-form in their quarterfinal match.

Sarabia told Canal+ Sport: "It was an especially difficult game. But it's true that we won four titles this season. It was important to give a good impression and show good rhythm before the Champions League.

"This win will give us confidence. There's a great confidence in the team. Now we want to make sure we're physically ready for the game against Atalanta."

That clash with the free-scoring Italians is the Champions League quarter-final game that will take place in Lisbon on August 12.

Atalanta have scored 28 goals in 12 matches since the restart, remaining unblemished while securing 30 points during that time period to make their mark as one of Europe's most in-form teams.

Sarabia's midfield colleague Marco Verratti said PSG would deservedly celebrate on Friday before turning their focus to Atalanta, as the team remains far from full strength as a return to European football looms.

Verratti told France 2: "To play a 120-minute match, after a four-month hiatus ... we suffered. It's nice to win at the end."

He added, according to L'Equipe: "We're going to party and tomorrow we'll be thinking about another great match."

Asked about Marquinhos and Thiago Silva who went off with physical complaints, Verratti said both were "doing well".

"They had a bit of cramp," he added. "Playing 120 minutes isn't easy, but it's nothing serious."