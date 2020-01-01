'There were many things I didn't like' - Rakitic unhappy at Barcelona's handling of transfer saga

The Croatian failed to hide his dismay at his club for how they have handled his personal situation but said he's moved on and is focused

Ivan Rakitic has admitted his unhappiness with as the Croatian remained at the club through the January transfer window despite becoming a fringe player this season.

The 31-year-old played 90 minutes in the 2-1 La Liga win over Levante on Sunday - in only his eighth league start for the campaign so far.

Rakitic was linked with moves to Manchester United and Juventus throughout the recent transfer window but ultimately remained at the Blaugrana.

Speaking after the victory against , Rakitic hinted displeasure at his situation at the club over the last six months but revealed he has accepted tjhe decisions made by the Barcelona hierarchy.

"There have been several things that I did not like," Rakitic said. "I say it very clearly.

"We know there are people who make decisions but here we are not to laugh or enjoy,

"In the end the best thing for the club has to be what is good. We must accept not to understand some things."

Despite being frozen out of the starting squad for the most of the season, Rakitic displayed his gratitude at being in the starting XI against Levante.

The international is keen to move on from his transfer situationa and contribute to the club for the rest of the campaign.

"It's not time to talk about [my unhappiness]," he said. "I'm happy to have played today and everyone knows it, you don't have to open things again.

"Everything has already happened and I have to turn the page and not think too much about it.

"You have to work in the best way possible because the decisive part of the season is coming.

"I want my colleagues, technicians and fans to count on me."

Barcelona moved to within three points of leaders with the victory against Levante.

The win was earned courtesy of two goals from 17-year-old Ansu Fati - who became the youngest ever scorer of a brace in La Liga history.

Both goals were assisted by clinical Lionel Messi passes.

In upcoming fixtures, Barcelona have the first leg of the quarter-final at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday before their league campaign resumes at on Sunday.