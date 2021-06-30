'There it was, the moment that keeps you awake at night' - Muller speaks out on decisive miss against England

The attacker admits he will remember the Euro 2020 clash for the opportunity he squandered that might have changed the final outcome

Thomas Muller has spoken out on his decisive miss for Germany against England, admitting it will be a moment that stops him sleeping at night.

Germany crashed out of Euro 2020 at the Round of 16 stage after suffering a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals England at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane grabbed the goals for the hosts, but the final outcome might have been different if Muller had not spurned a golden opportunity when his side were only one goal behind.

What happened?

Shortly after Sterling's 75th-minute opener, the England winger gave away the ball cheaply in Germany's half, which allowed Kai Havertz to break and play Muller through on goal.

The Bayern Munich striker looked destined to level the scoreline as Jordan Pickford blinked first in the one-on-one battle by diving to his left, but Muller's final shot flew just wide of the post to leave the away supporters in disbelief.

Muller's message to Germany fans

Muller has now broken his silence on the game in a post on social media, taking full responsibility for the miss while conceding that the whole squad is hurting after such a painful defeat.

"There it was, that one moment which will stick in your memory, which keeps you awake at night," the Germany frontman wrote on Instagram.

"That moment you work, train and live for as a football player. That moment when it is up to you to bring your team back into a tight knockout match and deliver joy to a whole football nation.

"It hurts so bad that I had the chance and I missed it. It hurts for the whole team, my team-mates and our coach who trusted me to be there.

"But it hurts the most for all the German fans out there who supported us at the Euros despite the difficult circumstances."

What's next?

England can now start preparing for a quarter-final clash against Ukraine, who saw off Sweden after extra-time in their round of 16 tie.

Germany, meanwhile, will begin a new era under ex-Bayern boss Hansi Flick ahead of the resumption of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in September, with Joachim Low now set to step down after 15 years at the helm.

