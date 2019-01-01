There is so much more to come from Keita – Liverpool boss Klopp

The Reds boss is confident the midfielder will continue to get better after producing an impressive performance against the Mexican side

manager Jurgen Klopp believes there is more to come from Naby Keita after his impactful display against Monterrey in Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final game.

The midfielder scored for the third consecutive game to help the Reds claim a 2-1 victory against the Mexican side and book their place in the final of the competition.

The Guinea international has been struggling with various injury setbacks since arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2018 but has been impressive in recent games for the Reds.

The German tactician believes the 24-year-old midfielder still has room to improve and backed him to get better.

“Naby is a player who can score goals,' Klopp told the media.

“It is not the highest number of games he's played for us, but he's scored a lot of goals already, important goals as well.

“Absolutely brilliant how he did that [against Monterrey] - and there is so much more to come.

"Maybe if you know Naby a bit longer you would say, 'OK, that looked really good but there is still some space'. That's absolutely brilliant news for us."

Keita will hope to maintain his new-found form when Liverpool take on Flamengo in the final of the Club World Cup on Saturday.