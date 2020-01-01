'There is a tough nature to Gilmour' - Lampard reflects on own early-career injury as he backs youngster to return stronger

The Blues boss has sent encouraging words to one of his club's most valuable young assets following a serious injury that needs surgery to correct

Frank Lampard has offered words of encouragement to 19-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour, who sustained a knee injury against that will now keep him out for four months.

Gilmour is one of the most highly-rated players to come from 's academy in recent seasons and Lampard has given him full status as a first-team player since February.

Amid an injury crisis in late February and early March, Gilmour stepped up and produced two man of the match-level performances against both and , moving him past Jorginho in the midfield pecking order.

On the 19th minute of his side's 3-2 win at Selhurst Park, Gilmour suffered an injury in an innocuous collision with Joel Ward. Not knowing the extent of the damage, Gilmour continued to play for over 60 minutes, but will now be sidelined for several months.

Having himself suffered a broken leg in 1997 while playing for West Ham as a teenager, Lampard knows what it takes to come back from a big early setback in your career.

"It was a single moment, it happened in the game," Lampard told reporters ahead of his side's clash with on Saturday. "I saw it happen, midway through the first half. Completely accidental as he crouched down I saw his reaction as he got up, had a bit of a grimace.

"It’s a tear of his meniscus in his knee, that’s as far as my expertise will go as far as the injury itself but we have the best surgeon on it this morning so the things that are behind Billy are the fact that he is young and has an incredible attitude, health and he will build himself to hopefully get over it as quickly as possible.

"I haven’t been absolutely privy to all that [what the players have said to him] but I certainly got him in yesterday morning and spoke to him. He has got a tight-knit family, he is a good old Scottish lad and he’s tough as well so don’t be shocked or tricked by the babyface because there is a tough nature to him.

"I remember being out myself around 17, 18 with a broken leg for about three months which went over a summer as well and is part of the process, unfortunately."

Despite the injury to Gilmour, Chelsea remain in a strong position in their bid to qualify for next season's as they sit in third place. having gone above during the midweek fixtures.

Mateo Kovacic will return from his Achilles problem, but N'Golo Kante remains out. Jorginho remains an option having not started since the restart.

Lampard believes that the Italian reacted well but added that he isn't scared to have unhappy players in his squad should they get dropped.

"I can sometimes see in players’ faces that they’ve got the hump," he continued "That’s the nature of my job. There’s 11 places for a squad of 20 odd players. I can’t keep everybody happy all the time. I don’t mind an unhappy face.

"I have to accept that in my job and I see that. But at the same time, we want professionalism and players to act the right way. He’s absolutely done that and, for that, I’m delighted with him. It says a lot about him and of course, he is a top-class player. There’s absolutely no doubt about that.

"With Jorginho I feel we’re hanging on this one at the moment. He’s been a big influence this season. Sometimes we play a holding midfield player. N’Golo Kante’s done it; Billy Gilmour’s done it; Jorginho’s done it a lot this season.

"I choose it where I see fit for the games and if we are playing well, I want to go again. I look at the opposition, I have to make choices. They’re not easy choices. Jorginho knows I’m always ready to talk. I’ve got a very good relationship that’s very open with him.

"Where he’s trained well and shown the right character, we haven’t had to have any sit-downs and I know I can rely on Jorginho when he plays at any moment. I know I can rely on him to drive the team and be the one in training who wins a small-sided game as much or as more than anyone else. In that way, he’s a fantastic player to manage."

Chelsea were relieved to survive and get the three points against Crystal Palace this week having sustained pressure for more than half the match despite taking a two-goal lead on two different occasions.

Palace hit the post and had Christian Benteke through on goal in the final minute as the latter incident was miraculously saved with a sliding tackle from Kurt Zouma. It came after Tammy Abraham cheaply gave the ball away and Lampard admits he can tolerate big mistakes as long as he sees effort from his players.

"Well in terms of that, yeah, Tammy gave the ball away and has to react better and yes, of course, I speak with the players when these things happen," he concluded. "It's part of the development but that can only go so far.

"Some things need to be better. Tammy gets us the goal that wins the game. I know his intentions are good, like all the players. They want to see out the game, it's a mistake, which can happen to anybody.

"Reactions and work ethic kind are areas where I would really come down hard and I generally think with the players we don't have that issue. But we do make mistakes maybe sometimes with youthfulness and that's something that we work on and we'll get better at.

"In terms of issues on the pitch. I'm not mad on seeing players fighting like that. I think those things should be at least held for the dressing room that can happen in the dressing in the training ground in the dressing room. I'm not an advocate of fairness, always positive things they care, every situation is different.

"Sometimes I feel when players have pointed fingers at other players, they’d better make sure their whole games are right as well and they're, they're doing the right thing. So I think a good squad of individuals will push each other and there's more of an unspoken rule of you don't let each other down and moments.

"I'm not mad on things that are in front of everybody else like that. But we're all humans and sometimes that happens and how you deal with it activates probably the important thing."