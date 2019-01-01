‘There is a lot of quality in Africa’ – Arsenal’s Iwobi backs 24-team Afcon

Africa's flagship tournament will keep growing because the continent is blessed with quality players, according to the Super Eagles star

international Alex Iwobi has given his backing to the 24-team made up of six groups.

For the first time in Africa’s flagship championship, 24 teams are battling for the top prize after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) expanded the competition for this year's finals in .

According to the Super Eagles forward, who is featuring at Afcon for the first time, this setup for the competition shares the African experience with the world and showcases the continent’s abundant talents.

“The competition is very difficult and it is not easy when every team that is involved is doing well,” Iwobi told Goal.

“There are a lot of players not just playing in Africa but foreign-based as well. It shows that there is good quality coming from Africa.

“Even from my experience in the Premier League, three African players won the Golden Boot and that shows there is a lot of quality in Africa.

“And so, it is good for Africa to be globally recognised and maybe the next stage is the World Cup where one African team can win it one day.”

As well as the increase in teams, the tournament was shifted from January-February to June-July, a step which brings the competition further in line with the European football calendar.

This decision should end the European-based player vs. club wrangles that affected the tournament in the past.