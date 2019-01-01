'There is a first time for everything' - Van Aanholt knew Palace wouldn't lose at Man Utd

The Dutch defender netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Old Trafford, handing the Eagles a maiden Premier League victory over the Red Devils

Patrick van Aanholt claims to have known at half-time that would not lose to , with his dramatic stoppage-time effort eventually earning the Eagles all three points.

Palace arrived at Old Trafford on Saturday aware that they had never tasted a Premier League victory over the Red Devils.

Their last triumph over United was back in 1991, while almost 30 years had passed since they last took the spoils away from a trip to the Theatre of Dreams.

Both of those runs have now been brought to an end, with Van Aanholt firing a late drive through David de Gea to seal a memorable success.

He told BBC Sport of his telling contribution: “I saw space and as soon as I see space I want to go forwards.

“I know I have the pace. I hit the shot and it went in the back of the net.

“It's three points. It was a very hard game. We dug in and luck was on our side today.”

He added on helping Palace to a maiden Premier League win over United: “There is a first time for everything.

“I think we played really well. I think we deserved the three points.”

It appeared at one stage as though Palace had allowed a memorable victory to slip through their grasp.

Fortune favoured them at times, with Marcus Rashford missing a second-half penalty after taking spot-kick duty back from Paul Pogba.

Daniel James eventually cancelled out Jordan Ayew’s opener in the 89th minute, but Van Aanholt was to have the final say.

He added: “I was gutted when that Manchester United goal went in.

“We had worked so hard to get the clean sheet but I am delighted that we could counter and get them back.

“We knew they were going to have the ball, we knew they were going to attack. We have been working on that all week.

“At half time we knew we were not going to lose that game. We wanted the three points.”

Palace are now preparing themselves for back-to-back fixtures on home soil, with Colchester due at Selhurst Park for a second round clash on Tuesday before pay a Premier League visit next weekend.