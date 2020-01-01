'There are things I can't say' - Depay questions mentality of Lyon team-mates amid underwhelming Ligue 1 start

The Netherlands international says that everyone who plays at the Groupama Stadium should be prepared to fight for the title

Memphis Depay has questioned the mentality of his team-mates amid their underwhelming start to the season.

Lyon were tipped to put in a strong title challenge in 2020-21 after their impressive showing in the last term.

Rudi Garcia's side could only manage a seventh-place finish in the French top flight, but made it through to the last four in Europe's elite competition, only to be beaten 3-0 by .

Lyon have struggled to build on that platform at the start of the new campaign, and find themselves seven points behind reigning champions and pacesetters after just 10 fixtures.

A 2-1 win at home to on Sunday lifted the mood of gloom at the Groupama Stadium somewhat heading into the international break, with Tino Kadewere grabbing a brace to seal a crucial victory.

Menée à la pause, la #teamOL a renversé le match grâce à un doublé de Tino Kadewere 🔥🔥 #OLASSE 2-1 pic.twitter.com/zS9kjln6ow — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) November 8, 2020

Depay expressed his frustration over the team's lack of consistency before the derby clash, and urged his team-mates to take on the extra responsibility that comes with playing for one of the biggest clubs in .

Asked to address the possibility of Lyon fighting for the title this season, the international told Telefoot: "This should be our goal. Even though I can't say everything that crosses my mind ... about what's going on, what I'm seeing at the club, there are things I can't honestly say.

"But it should be a motivation for all the players who come to Lyon. Because it's a very big club, people have to realise that. And every player who comes to the club must realise this.

"You come here to bring back trophies. There should at least be this mentality."

Depay and co will be back in action with Lyon after the latest round of international matches, with a trip to Stade Raymond Kopa to face Angers on the cards on November 22.

Garcia's side are due to play host to seven days later, before opening their December schedule with a clash against Metz as the fixture list continues to pile up amid the coronavirus crisis.