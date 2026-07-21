Al-Hilal have swooped at the last moment to snatch one of the stars of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico from the jaws of Roma.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said that Al-Hilal had tabled an offer to sign Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, the West Ham winger, during the upcoming summer transfer window.

In a tweet on his personal "X" account, Romano explained that the Saudi club are trying to snatch Summerville at the last moment, after Roma had submitted three offers to sign him.

Fellow reliable journalist David Ornstein confirmed that Al-Hilal have already struck an agreement with West Ham to sign the Dutch winger in the summer mercato.

According to Ornstein, Summerville will join "the Boss" for 80 million euros, becoming the second most expensive player in the history of the Saudi league.

The Dutch star surpasses Colombian Jhon Duran, whom Al-Nassr signed from Aston Villa for 77 million euros, though he remains behind Brazilian Neymar da Silva, whom Al-Hilal signed from Paris Saint-Germain for 90 million.

Strangely, Al-Hilal's offer was almost double what Roma had put on the table. The Italian club sent their third and final offer today, Tuesday, worth 46 million euros, before "the Boss" stepped in and sealed the deal, according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs.

Summerville is set to sign a long-term contract with Al-Hilal after passing the medical in the next few hours.

Summerville's name stood out at the 2026 World Cup, despite not being a regular starter in all of the Netherlands' matches, after he scored two goals and provided two assists.

Away from international duty, the winger delivered outstanding performances last season with West Ham, taking part in 34 matches and managing to score 7 goals and provide 5 assists.

The 24-year-old is primarily skilled on the left wing, but he can also play on the right flank, as well as through the middle as an out-and-out striker or playmaker, though to a lesser extent.