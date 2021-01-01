'The referee does his job and we try to do ours' - Zidane on latest Real Madrid penalty controversy

Real Madrid needed two goals from Karim Benzema to secure a 2-1 win over Elche

Zinedine Zidane refused to be drawn on the latest Real Madrid penalty controversy, and is keen for his side to kill off games earlier.

Real kept their Liga title hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Elche, which was secured by a superb finish from Karim Benzema in stoppage time.

The defending champions had to battle back from a goal down, and also had shouts for a penalty for a challenge on Sergio Ramos waved away.

What was said?

Asked for his view on Real going another game without being awarded a penalty, Zidane said: “That's an issue I don't get involved in.

"The referee does his job and we try to do ours, that's all there is to it.

“I saw the move, we thought there was something there, but the referee thought otherwise and that's that.”

Benzema’s two goals cancelled out an opener from Elche’s Dani Calvo, and Zidane suggested his side’s late turnarounds are not doing much for his blood pressure.

“I like the character the team is showing but I would prefer that we scored earlier,” he said. “I like games to be more relaxed.

“This team has character, we are still alive in two competitions and we will keep fighting hard and believing in ourselves.”

The importance of Benzema to Real

Real are just about clinging on to the coat-tails of city rivals and Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Going into the weekend’s round of games, Real trailed Atletico by eight points.

Article continues below

Their title hopes are likely to rest on whether they can keep Benzema fit. He has scored five goals in his last four Liga outings, but between finding the target in the win over Valencia on February 14 and netting against Atletico on March 7, he missed a couple of league games - one of which was a home draw with Real Sociedad.

The title is Atletico’s to lose, but if Benzema can keep plundering goals at his present rate, Diego Simeone’s side may begin to look over their shoulders.

Further reading