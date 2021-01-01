'The Premier League suits me' - Newcastle-linked Dumfries open to transfer away from PSV

The right-back has enjoyed two-and-a-half seasons at Philips Stadion but says that he is ready to move on

international Denzel Dumfries has admitted that he hopes to make a move abroad to the Premier League, even as he continues to discuss a contract extension with Eindhoven.

The right-back has enjoyed two-and-a-half seasons at Philips Stadion since his arrival on a five-year deal in mid-2018 from Heerenveen, in part as a replacement for -bound Santiago Arias.

He has subsequently earned himself a regular place in the international setup and is tipped to be part of Frank de Boer's squad at this year's rearranged

The 24-year-old has been previously linked with interest from both and , and has now opened up on his ambitions to test himself as he approaches the prime of his career away from his home country.

Dumfries has also conceded that he may have already left the Eredivisie had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, while stating that he hopes to finish on a high with a domestic title.

"We are in talks and the intention, as it stands, is to extend my contract," the defender told Voetbal International. "But a contract extension does not automatically mean that I will stay here longer.

"My interests currently align with those of PSV of course - but I also have my own career. There are new things on the horizon [for me].

"[A departure] did not happen [due to the pandemic] and I am very happy at PSV. But I do feel that, as a footballer and as a person, I am ready to take the next step abroad.

"The Premier League and the , they suit my game. I can see the headlines again, but I think I can say this and I think everyone can see that I am ready to move on.

"I have played for four years at the highest level in the Netherlands and have played more than a hundred matches for PSV. It will soon be time for the next step [but] a title will be the icing on the cake."

PSV are currently third in the Eredivisie table, a point adrift of leaders having played 15 games.