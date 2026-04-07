The Brazilian Football Confederation has finalised the terms of Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti’s new contract ahead of the official announcement that his contract with the ‘Seleção’ has been extended until the 2030 World Cup.

Both parties have agreed to extend the current contract, which expires next July, and the official documents are expected to be signed in the coming days.

ESPN Brasil reported that the Brazilian Football Confederation finalised the contract details earlier this week and sent the draft to Ancelotti; the Confederation is currently awaiting the manager’s signature to announce his continuation in the role for a further four years.

It noted that the final review by the Italian coach’s lawyers and the subsequent signing are merely a formality within the Brazilian Football Confederation, particularly as all the details contained in the written contract had already been agreed upon during talks held in recent weeks.

Ancelotti held a meeting with legal officials at the Brazilian Football Confederation during the matches held at the end of last March in Orlando, USA, in addition to speaking with Samir Saud, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, before the break, during which the manager gave his final verbal approval of the agreement.

In his new contract, Ancelotti has retained the same salary agreed in May 2025, amounting to €10 million per year.

This is the highest salary in the history of Brazilian national team managers.

The new contracts for the coaching staff saw a pay rise at Ancelotti’s request as a condition of the renewal, and this includes his direct assistants Paul Clement and Francisco Mori, fitness coach Mino Folco, and performance analyst Simone Montanaro.

The new contract is split into two parts due to labour laws that restrict direct agreements to a maximum of 48 months; the first contract covers a two-year period with an agreed automatic renewal for a further 24 months, bringing the total contract duration to four years, running until the 2030 World Cup.

The new contract will be signed digitally, a standard procedure in current negotiations, given that Ancelotti will be in Canada with his family over the coming weeks, where he will remain in Vancouver until the end of April.



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