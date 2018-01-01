'The most Phil Jones thing he has ever done' - Man Utd defender roasted for calamitous own goal
Twitter had plenty to say on Wednesday afternoon as Phil Jones provided a calamitous own goal in Manchester United's Champions League clash with Valencia.
With Manchester United already trailing 1-0, Jones scored a stunning own goal, all but ending his side's hopes of a comeback.
In pursuit of a pass played through to Michy Batshuayi, Jones poked the ball back towards goal. Unfortunately for him Sergio Romero was charging out of his net, leaving no one in the box to clear away as the ball trickled over the line.
Fortunately for Jones and Manchester United, the result means little in the grand scheme of things as the club entered Wednesday's match with a second-place finish and a spot in the knockout stages secure.
Valencia took the lead through a first-half goal from Carlos Soler, but it was Jones' own goal that proved the highlight, or lowlight, of the evening.
Next up for Manchester United is a clash with Liverpool on Sunday.
Here's a closer look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Jones' blunder.
Phil Jones has now scored as many CL own goals as AC Milan — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 12, 2018
1 - Phil Jones is the first Manchester United player to score an own goal during a Champions League match since Phil Jones also did so back in November 2011 v Benfica. Calamity. #VALMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2018
Oh wow. That might be the most Phil Jones thing Phil Jones has ever done. 2-0 Valencia. — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 12, 2018
Phil Jones showing Lukaku how to finish — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 12, 2018
Phil Jones trying to get out of the stadium after the game. pic.twitter.com/liOD7bN6CA — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) December 12, 2018
It's almost 2019 and Phil Jones is still one of the main centre backs at Manchester United. This football club is an actual joke. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) December 12, 2018
60 minutes in and Manchester United are yet to attempt a shot on target against Valencia.
Unless you include Phil Jones' attempt... pic.twitter.com/0ciYtjO8Oi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 12, 2018
Do you want to hear something funny? Phil Jones will still be here next season. — Billy (@BilboRocky) December 12, 2018
That’s the most Phil Jones thing that Phil Jones has ever Phil Jones’ed— Wayne Barton (@WayneSBarton) December 12, 2018
Phil Jones' Manchester United career:
Goals: 5
Own goals: 5
🙃 pic.twitter.com/49T5BpjlaP — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 12, 2018
Phil Jones is the worst defender for Man Utd since Phil Jones — Lada Koda (@Ladakoda) December 12, 2018