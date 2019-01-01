The incredible stats that show Zaha is Crystal Palace’s danger man

Now in his fifth year with the Eagles, no player has prompted red cards for the opposition than the Cote d’Ivoire international

In prompting Romain Saiss’ dismissal in 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wilfried Zaha seems to accentuate his tag as the Eagles' danger man.

Since making his English top-flight bow in 2013, no player has caused the dismissal of opposing players than the 26-year-old winger.

6 - Since making his Premier League debut in December 2013, Wilfried Zaha has induced six opposition red cards - the most of any player. Casualty. pic.twitter.com/xMdaSjDKMQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019

For instance, two of James Milner’s three red cards in the English top-flight have been against the Eagles, and for infringements on the former player.

2 - Both of James Milner's Premier League red cards for have been against Crystal Palace, and for fouls on Wilfried Zaha. Repetition. #LIVCRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2019

Although he is yet to score or provide an assist this season, Zaha – who has featured in all six Premier League games so far - has been a massive threat to opposing defenders.

He is second behind 's Emiliano Buendia as the most dispossessed player this season (22), and only third behind Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero in the all-time ranking. (570 times).

Also, the Cote d’Ivoire star had six shots (excluding blocked shots) on goal, 23 fouls won and a passing accuracy of 76% from 152 passes made so far this term.

In 2018-19 he hit 10 goals in 34 Premier League appearances to finish as the club's second-top scorer behind Luka Milivojevic, as a strong finish to the season saw Palace seal a comfortable mid-table position.