'That was a penalty' - Solskjaer rues missed handball in Arsenal draw

The Red Devils boss believes VAR should have been allowed to intervene for a questionable incident in the second-half at Old Trafford

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side should have been awarded a penalty against in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Monday.

Just prior to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's equaliser for the Gunners in the 58th minute, the ball appeared to strike the upper arm of Sead Kolasinac in Arsenal's box with the referee deciding not to award a penalty and VAR not intervening.

The lack of call proved decisive as Arsenal drew level minutes later with the 1-1 scoreline ensuring the Red Devils have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

With pressure mounting on him after a run of poor results, Solskjaer stressed that he felt a spot-kick should have been awarded when the ball struck Kolasinac in the second-half.

"I thought so. You'd rather blow the whistle and check it after if you're not sure," Solskjaer told Sky Sports post-game.

"I was, and quite a few Man United fans were sure, that was a penalty.

"Then again, sometimes you get them, sometimes you don't. We've got our share of those against us some we'll get some at the end."

United have failed to score more than one goal in their last eight matches in all competitions with Solskjaer aware his side must find their feet in front of goal.

"Another weird time when we get 1-0 up and we don't get the second goal that we want to get. Because that's what this team are learning now," he said.

"We need to be more cynical, clinical at both ends of the pitch. We'll learn, definitely.



"It's a steep learning curve for a few because it's a bad goal to give away. Sometimes we play those passes and we play out and it looks good. Today maybe is a time that we learn from it."

While United once again failed to secure three points, the club have been giving a platform for their academy products to play.

On Monday, a number of players from United's youth set-up got minutes, including 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood, and that's provided Solskjaer with some real hope for the future.

"That's nice to hear, I didn't think about that," he said.

"We are at the start of building something and I feel – today as well – that we're going somewhere."