Zack Steffen took to social media to reflect on his mistake against Liverpool as the Manchester City goalkeeper said the club's FA Cup defeat was a "tough pill to swallow".

The U.S. men's national team goalkeeper was caught on the ball in Saturday's FA Cup semifinal against the Reds, allowing Sadio Mane to pounce for Liverpool's second goal in the first 17 minutes.

Steffen's mishap would help Liverpool to a 3-2 victory, and a spot in the FA Cup final, and the goalkeeper vowed to learn from the mistake going forward.

What did Steffen say?

"Trials and tribulations, failures and successes," Steffen said on Twitter. "That’s life.

"Yesterday’s game is a tough pill to swallow, all we can do is get back up and grow from it.

"Thank you to all the fans who made the trip. We will work hard to make you guys proud. We move forward."

The bigger picture

Steffen has found playing time hard to come by at Manchester City as he remains Ederson's backup.

He's been limited to mostly cup matches, with the American featuring for City just 21 times.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper remains in the mix to be the USMNT's No. 1 at the World Cup later this year, although his lack of gametime and injury issues have led to a drop in form at the international level.

His primary competition for the USMNT's starting job is Matt Turner, who is set to join Arsenal later this year, while Nottingham Forest's Ethan Horvath remains a contender for minutes in goal.

