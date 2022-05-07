'That is why the quadruple is so unlikely' - Klopp laments Spurs draw as Liverpool hand Man City chance to move clear at Premier League summit

Jurgen Klopp hinted that Liverpool's chances of taking the quadruple may have vanished after dropping points in Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Luis Diaz's fine effort from distance salvaged a 1-1 draw for the hosts at Anfield after Son Heung-Min had fired Spurs into the lead earlier in the second half.

But the draw nevertheless gives Manchester City the chance to open a potentially decisive advantage at the league summit, dampening spirits at Anfield following the euphoria of reaching the Champions League final against Real Madrid midweek.

What did Klopp say about quadruple hopes?

"A difficult game, but I'm really happy with the performance of my boys against a top team that might play Champions League next season," Klopp told BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle.

"[Spurs] have world class strikers on the pitch set-up for counter-attacking. It makes life not easy, 1-0 down is difficult and we kept calm and forced the equaliser. "

Our mentality was incredible and the counter-pressing was a different level. But we faced an opponent set-up for counter-attacks with a full week to prepare, we accept that and it is a draw. We will keep going. We weren't tired. You are not as precise at the end of the game.

"[The players] are down in the dressing room, it was intense. When you play top teams, you need luck in the decisive moments.

"I'm not happy, but not as sad as the players are right now and it is my job to explain why something happens like this. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were completely rested, that is why it is so hard. That is why the quadruple is so unlikely; there is a reason nobody has done it in this country. We will keep going."

The bigger picture

Saturday's draw was enough to put Liverpool ahead in the title race, as they currently sit level on points with Manchester City and with the advantage on goal difference.

City, though, can go three points clear with three games to play should they defeat Newcastle United on Sunday.

The defending champions then complete their campaign with clashes against Wolves, West Ham United and Aston Villa, while Liverpool face Villa, Southampton and Wolves in their own run-in.

