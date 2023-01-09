Thailand vs Malaysia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 results

Malaysia will take on Thaliand in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

After a thrilling round of group stages, we're into the business end of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 and there are plenty of great matchups and top players who all have their eyes set on hoisting the trophy on 16 January 2023.

The War Elephants and the Harimau Malaya will strive for bragging rights in the region in a mouthwatering semi-final clash.

Malaysia has one foot in the finals after narrowly edging past the reigning champions 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-finals just a few days ago, and all they need now is a draw to seal a place in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 finals.

With everything to play for, this fixture is set to be a cracker.

Match details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 10 January 2023 Thammasat Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station Stream - meWATCH

Squad News

Malaysia will have to make do without Khuzaimi Piee, who, picked up a calf injury against Myanmar.

Thailand, on the other hand, are at full strength and are expected to field their strongest XI against the Harimau Malaya.

Predicted lineup

Predicted Malaysia starting XI: Syihan Hazmi; V.Ruventhiran, Dominic Tan, Sharul Nazeem, Quentin Cheng; Stuart Wilkin, Brendan Gan; Faisal Halim, Mukhairi Ajmal, Lee Tuck; Darren Lok

Predicted Thailand starting XI: Kittipong Phuthawchueak; Sasalak Haiprakhon, Pansa Hemviboon, Kritsada Kaman, Suphanan Bureerat; Bordin Phala, Sarach Yooyen, Theerathon Bunmathan, Channarong Promsrikaew; Adisak Kraisorn, Teerasil Dangda.

What the coaches said

Mano Polking

“We played well in Malaysia and now it’s a new game, we’re aiming to perform the same as we did two days ago and looking to reverse the goal that we are trailing by.

“I’m not worried about how Malaysia will play because we have a clear target to reach the final and we’re just focussing on what we can do and how we can play.

“We want to play football and I’m sure that applies to both teams.

“I’m asking that if time is lost for whatever reason then that time should be added on as we saw in the World Cup.

“It’s not me complaining and if we are winning by three or four goals and wasting time then I also expect that to be added on, I’m just asking that we be allowed to play football.”

Kim Pan-gon

“We have a good advantage from the first leg but it’s an away game and we’re fully aware it will be tough however we are mentally and physically recovered, ready and confident.

“Depending on how the game develops we have a tactical plan and then if things change we have a second plan and if they change again we have a third – we are ready for any situation.

“When I was appointed as the coach of Malaysia I made it my target to win the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 and we are focussed on doing well and taking this win back to the people in Malaysia.”

Last five results

Thailand results Malaysia results Malaysia 1-0 Thailand (7 Jan 2023) Malaysia 1-0 Thailand (7 Jan 2023) Thailand 3-1 Cambodia (2 Jan 2023) Malaysia 4-1 Singapore (3 Jan 2023) Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022) Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia (27 Dec 2022) Thailand 4-0 Philippines (26 Dec 2022) Malaysia 5-0 Laos (24 Dec 2022) Brunei 0-5 Thailand (20 Dec 2022) Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia (21 Dec 2022)

Last five meetings