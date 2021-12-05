Thailand see off Timor-Leste in Suzuki Cup opener

Goals from Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom and Supachok Sarachat helped Thailand to a 2-0 win over Timor-Leste in Sunday's AFF Suzuki Cup opener at Singapore's National Stadium.

The five-time winners dominated proceedings right from the off and got a number of chances to break the deadlock in the opening 45 minutes.

It would take until the 51st minute for Thailand to get their much-deserved goal, though.

Article continues below

Charoenrattanapirom did well to chest down a long cross from the right, took a touch to take it around his marker and found the net with a low finish.

Timor-Leste threatened on the counterattack once or twice without really threatning the Thai goalkeeper, before Supachok put the match to bed with 10 minutes left on the clock to give the War Elephants the start they were after.

Thailand now face Myanmar on Saturday in their second group-stage encounter, while Timor-Leste face Myanmar this Wednesday.