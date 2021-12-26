Thailand hold off Vietnam to reach Suzuki Cup final

Thailand have knocked the defending champions, Vietnam, out of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup and booked their place in next week’s final after a scoreless draw in the second leg of their semi-final clash completed a 2-0 aggregate win.

An impressive defensive performance saw the Thais limit Vietnam to just four shots on target but they did lose goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom to injury whilst leftback Theerathon Bunmathan will miss the first leg of the final after he picked up a second-half booking.

They were the only blemishes on a performance that coach Alexandre Polking described as one that filled him with incredible pride.

“I’m unbelievably proud of the effort that the players put in defensively, especially in the second half, it was an amazing performance.

“It shows incredible team spirit the way that the players were fighting for each other, standing together and handling the long ball pressure from Vietnam.

“I never thought I would say that I’m so proud of a defensive effort and of course we need to be better with the ball, but it was a masterclass in defending.”