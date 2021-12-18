Thailand cruise past Singapore to secure top spot

An understrength Thailand side have sent a huge warning to the rest of the competition as they eased past Singapore 2-0 at the National Stadium to claim top spot in Group A.

First-half goals from Elias Dolah and Supachai Jaided were enough to secure the victory in a match where coach Alexandre Polking opted to rotate heavily, with the Thailand boss understandably delighted by how things played out.

“I’m really happy for the win and the strategy that we took but the meaning of that is zero now," he commented.

“We knew it was risky to change so many players but they had worked so hard in training and deserved their chance and sure it might give us slightly fresher legs in the semifinal but it doesn’t really mean anything about sending a message or anything like that.”

The win means Thailand end the group stages with four wins from as many games, with Singapore having to settle for second spot with three victories.

They will now be awaiting the outcome of Group B on Sunday, with Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia battling it out for two semi-final spots.