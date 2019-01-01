Temwa Chawinga: Malawi star on target in Kvarnsvedens defeat against Moron

The Malawi international's found the back of the net but her effort failed to help her side avoid defeat to Moron on Sunday

Temwa Chawinga scored the consolation goal as Kvarnsvedens crumbled 3-1 against Moron in Sunday's Elitettan game.

The 20-year-old had scored in a bid to rescue her side from defeat but they ended up bowing 2-1 to IK Uppsala last week.

On Sunday, the hosts were aiming to extend their winning run and they got off to a bright start with Katrina Guillou's opener after just 22 minutes.

Hayley Dowd scored her 23rd league goal of the season to double the lead for Moron in the 31st minute at the Skogsvallen IP.

Article continues below

In the second half, Victoria Bruce increased the tally to 3-0 in the 77th minute but Chawinga pulled one back for the visitors a minute before Guillou grabbed her brace of the match.

Chawinga, who featured for the duration along with 's Sarah Michael, has now scored 27 goals in 21 matches for Kvarnsvedens this season.

In spite of the defeat, Fredrik Bengtsson's side retained the sixth spot with 28 points from 21 matches this season. They will host Uppsala in the Swedish Women's Cup on September 18.