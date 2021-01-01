Tekpetey: Schalke 04 loanee holding out for Ghana return

The 23-year-old speaks of his hopes of playing for the Black Stars again after four years

Bulgaria-based Ghana attacker Bernard Tekpetey has stated he will not be surprised to earn a recall to national team duty.

The forward has not played for the Black Stars since gatecrashing the squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament after a breakthrough at Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

He currently plays for Ludogorets on loan from The Royals.

"Of course, since I have played for the national team already, I will not be surprised [to be invited again]," Tekpetey told Wontumi FM.

"I am trying to do my best with my club and once the scouting and coaching team are there, if they monitor me and realise my performance is good and I am invited, I will be really glad about it to come and represent the nation once again.

“It is all about prayers and hard work and that is what I am doing over here, so if they realise I am doing well and I am invited, I will be really happy to be back again into the national team."

Tekpetey has enjoyed a successful season in Bulgaria as the club has already clinched the Bulgarian league title, with four games to spare.

The 23-year-old has so far made 23 league appearances involving 15 starts. His only goal came in a 1-0 victory over CSKA Sofia in February.

“I will give thanks to God because through him things have been successful for me,' he said.

"When I arrived at the club, things weren’t easy but God being so good we have won the league although we have about four games to finish the season.

“I’m really excited to be part of this, it wasn’t easy but I’m really excited in this moment.

"I can be proud of myself because together with my teammates we have been able to make it."

Tekpetey, whose last outing for Ghana at any level was with the U23 side in 2019, is one of two Ghanaians at Ludogorets, the other being Dutch-born Elvis Manu.

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is expected to name his squad for June's 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa later this month.