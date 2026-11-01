Teenage Coventry fan hands himself in to police after taunting Sunderland supporters with image of Bradley Lowery

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A 14-year-old Coventry City fan has handed himself in to police after using a photograph of the late Bradley Lowery to taunt Sunderland supporters during Saturday's Premier League clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Bradley's mother, Gemma Lowery, has called the act heartbreaking but urged people not to direct hate at the boy, who is the same age her son would be now.

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Coventry fan taunts Sunderland supporters with Lowery photograph

According to talkSPORT, a video of the incident during Coventry's 3-1 win over Sunderland at the Coventry Building Society Arena went viral on social media. The clip showed the teenager taunting fans in the away end by pointing to an image of Lowery on his phone.

Lowery, a young Sunderland supporter, died from stage four neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, in 2017 at the age of six. He became the club's mascot and formed a close bond with then-Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe, while his family raised £1.3 million for treatment only available in the USA.

West Midlands Police confirm 14-year-old has handed himself in

Coventry were quick to respond after learning of the footage, releasing a statement that read: "Coventry City FC is aware of footage circulating on social media in connection with an incident during our Premier League fixture against Sunderland. The club does not tolerate offensive behaviour and will liaise with the relevant authorities to determine the appropriate course of action."

West Midlands Police have since confirmed that the boy has handed himself in. "We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coventry City's Premier League match with Sunderland yesterday afternoon (31 Oct)," their statement read. "A thorough investigation has been launched, and a 14-year-old boy has since handed himself in and will be spoken with in due course. We understand the upset and outrage this video has caused in the community and to the victim's family and our officers are keeping them up to date with the progress of our investigation and working closely alongside both football clubs."

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Gemma Lowery says mocking a child who died from cancer is not banter

Gemma, who helped launch the Bradley Lowery Foundation in August 2017 to support families fundraising for treatment or equipment not covered by the NHS, responded on the foundation's page. "My beautiful boy deserves to be remembered with love, not hate," she wrote. "Yesterday, a Coventry fan used a photograph of Bradley to taunt Sunderland supporters. As Bradley's mam, this is heart-breaking, especially as it's one of my favourite photographs of him. Just look at that smile. I remember that day like it was yesterday. He was so happy, having so much fun. Those moments were precious because they were few and far between.

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"So much of Bradley's short life was spent battling cancer and enduring treatments no child should ever face. To see such a beautiful memory used in such a cruel way really does make my heart hurt. We are a football-loving family who follow Sunderland home and away. I'm all for football banter, but surely mocking a child who died from cancer is not banter? I hope the club takes appropriate action and the young lad's family help him understand how hurtful his actions were. I don't want hatred directed towards him, so please please don't, just for him to learn from this. Behind that photograph is a little boy who was loved beyond measure and a family who miss him every day. Thank you to everyone who has defended Bradley and shown us so much love. It means more than you know."

What next for the teenager?

Gemma later said West Midlands Police had told her the boy was in custody. "I have also been informed that he is only 14 years old, same age as Bradley would be now if he was still with us," she wrote. "With that in mind, I really want to urge everyone not to take matters into their own hands or direct any hate, threats or harm towards this young boy or his family. As hurtful and upsetting as his actions have been, he is still a child himself.

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"The police and Coventry City Football Club will both be speaking with him, and I sincerely hope this is enough to make him understand the seriousness of his actions and the devastating impact that words and actions like these can have on families and friends. I don't want hate to be met with more hate. That is not what Bradley stood for, and it is certainly not what I want in his name. I just hope this young lad learns a very important lesson from all of this and thinks twice before ever doing something so cruel again."