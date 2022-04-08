United States men's national team star Gio Reyna has limped off the field in a club match for Borussia Dortmund after just six minutes of action.

Reyna, who has dealth with injuries all season, was consoled by team-mate's as he exited Friday's game against Stuttgart.

He had only just returned from a long-term hamstring injury.

Watch: Reyna's tearful exit

Reyna has missed more than 100 days to injury this season alone, as muscles in his legs have repeatedly let him down.

He's trying to be at full fitness and form for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and so the latest setback had a harsh emotional effect.

Gio Reyna was in tears after being forced off with an injury early in Dortmund's match pic.twitter.com/CmDjU7jnll — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 8, 2022

