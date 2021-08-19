Tau: Bafana Bafana coach Broos urges Al Ahly target to leave Brighton and Hove Albion

The 2019 Afcon title-winning coach made it clear that he cannot call up players who are not playing for their clubs

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has urged Percy Tau to leave Brighton and Hove Albion in the current transfer window.

The 69-year-old tactician included Tau in his 31-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

Tau will be hoping to make the final squad for Bafana's two matches against Zimbabwe and Ghana which will be played early next month.

The 27-year-old forward's future with his Premier League club is uncertain due to lack of game time under manager Graham Potter.

Broos has pointed out that he cannot call up players who are not playing for their clubs when addressing the media after announcing the squad at Safa House.

“I hope that the players who are in Europe that they are playing. There are already a few players who changed clubs," Broos told the media.

"Hopefully for them, it’s a good thing and that in their new clubs they can play more.

“Because otherwise also, I heard the critics already in May when I came here [asking] ‘why are the players in Europe not selected’. If you don’t play."

Tau did not make the matchday squad for Brighton's opening Premier League match of the current 2021/22 season which was against Burnley last weekend.

Broos gave an example of Sphephelo Sithole, who played 25 matches in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for OS Belenenses last season and he has already made two appearances this term.

“I hope that will change also and that we can really select players who are playing most of the games in their clubs," the Belgian tactician continued.

"You see there are a few with us, like Sithole he is playing in Belenenses, okay.”

Al Ahly have confirmed their interest in Tau with his former coach Pitso Mosimane keen to reunite with him at the Egyptian football powerhouse.

Broos is hoping that the left-footed player secures a move to Al Ahly where he would play under a coach, who knows him very well.

“Percy Tau, I hope, I hope he can leave Brighton and that he can go to a [new] club," the former Cameroon head coach stressed.

"There is talk about Egypt, Pitso who is in Al Ahly, it should be a very good thing for him because there he has a coach who knows him.”

Tau's contract with Brighton is set to expire at the end of the current season.