Tau: Al Ahly looks set to complete signing of Bafana Bafana and Brighton and Hove Albion star

The Lion of Judah seems close to reuniting with Mosimane having played some of his best football under the South African coach

South Africa international Percy Tau has been caught shooting in Al Ahly colours in what could be his unveiling video ahead of his move to Al Ahly.

The speedy forward is known to be on the radar of the Egyptian football powerhouse, who are keen to add him to their new 2021/22 season which will see them look to retain the Caf Champions League title.

The Red Devils opened talks with Tau's current club Brighton and Hove Albion after the Premier League outfit's manager Graeme Potter indicated that the 27-year-old is not guaranteed game time at the English club.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has already confirmed the reigning African champions' interest in Tau having worked with the accomplished attacker at South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tau, who has won the 2018/19 Belgian First Division B Player of the Season award, rose to become one of the best players on the African continent under the guidance of Mosimane and he was very influential as Sundowns clinched the 2016 Caf Champions League title.

Reports of Tau’s move to Ahly being imminent escalated this week after South Africa head coach Hugo Broos revealed that the left-footed player would be joining the Red Devils in the next few days.

The Belgian tactician explained that he had told Brighton that they wanted Tau for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana in September this year, only to be told he was no longer their player.

Tau's announcement as a new signing for the North African giants looks imminent after a video emerged of him at Mokhtar El-Tetch Stadium which is owned by Al Ahly on Thursday morning.

The Witbank-born player, who is nicknamed Lion of Judah, can be seen posing for the cameras while wearing the Red Devils' colours.

