Take on the Goal NxGn FIFA 19 Squad Battle for your chance to win a share of 23,000 FIFA points

This week's FIFA 19 featured Squad Battle comes from Goal and we want to see the best goals you've scored against our team

For the first time ever, FIFA fans can take on a team comprising of players who featured in this year's Goal NxGn list.

Featuring the likes of Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Vinicius Junior the NxGn 2019 team is available in this week as the Featured Squad Battle in the FIFA Ultimate Team Squad Battle mode.

As well as being able to pick up 1,800 Squad Battle points for beating the NxGn 2019 team, we're giving players the chance to win a share of 23,000 FIFA points to be spent in-game.

All you need to do to stand a chance of winning one of five 4,600 FIFA Point cards is to send us the best goal you've scored against our team and the best five goals will be chosen by our panel. To enter, reply to the tweet for this competition or use the hashtag #NxGnSquadBattle and include a video of your goal in the tweet.

Be sure to read the full terms and conditions below.



