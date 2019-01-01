Tabitha Chawinga's Malawi get new coach ahead of Olympic Women's qualifier

The Chinese-based star now has Abel Mkandawire as new national team's head coach ahead of their qualifying series next month

Football Association of Malawi has appointed a new technical crew for the women's team ahead of Mozambique tie with Abel Mkandawire as coach.

Mkandawire replaced Maggie Sadikis, who was made the FA's technical advisor and will be assisted by Ogrieve Kazuwa and Andrew Chikhosi.

Tabitha Chawinga and her teammates are yet to play a friendly since taking part in the Cosafa Women's Cup in , where they only won one out of all three games in September 2018.

However, the She Flames will host Mozambique in the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic qualifier on April 4 at home with the second leg five days later away.

Although faces the race against time to raise a formidable squad, the gaffer is upbeat about getting his side ready for the showdown.

“In coaching, you use the time that you have been given. I will do what we call economical training," Mkandawire told Cafonline.com.

"This is the training that develops technical, tactical, physical and psychological component of football at the same time.



“I promise that I will do my best to produce results. I will provide the girls with the highest level of football within a highly enjoyable atmosphere.

"It is very important to put the girls in a good state of mind. Without that, you cannot succeed in football.”

Mkandawire is tasked to lead Malawi to Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic and a triumph over both legs will see them rewarded with a second-round clash with .