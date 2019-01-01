Szczesny slams 'extremely arrogant' Van Persie over Arsenal exit

The former Gunners shotstopper also spoke about several other players as he reflected on his time under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium

Former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has described former team-mate Robin van Persie as “extremely arrogant” in a wide-ranging interview touching on his time at the Gunners.

The international spent eight seasons on the books at the Emirates Stadium, albeit with three on loan at and , and was a two-time winner under Arsene Wenger.

Following a two-year loan spell in , the 28-year-old made a permanent move to with in 2017, where he subsequently achieved a domestic treble in his first season.

And speaking to YouTube channel Foot Truck, Szczesny has weighed in on a host of his former compatriots from his Arsenal days, with some of his assessments less than complimentary.

Van Persie, who played for the Gunners between 2004 and 2012 before making a switch to , was one such player who came in for criticism from the Bianconeri shotstopper.

“He could have made other decisions and achieved lots more at Arsenal,” Szczesny stated, adding: “He’s extremely arrogant – sometimes.

“[I] have to admit, he left for Manchester United and the following year won a title.

“However after that, he got benched, moved to and his big career ended.”

Szczesny was equally less than effusive in regards to Samir Nasri and Alexandr Hleb, with the former compared to a criminal profession by the keeper.

“[Nasri] always thought he was some kind of gangster,” he added. “Everyone has this guy at school, who had strong and big friends and it made him think he was cool.

As for Hleb, he stated: “He could have achieved more in football. He still had a great career but he liked to drink.”

He was more positive in regards to Hector Bellerin, stating that he “still has lots to improve in defence”.

“[But] now that he’s a wing-back, he’s giving more offensively. His style is a little weird, but whose isn’t? He got that from his mum.”

Arsenal next play Newcastle following the international break on April 1 ahead of the Premier League run-in.