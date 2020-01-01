Szczesny signs Juventus contract extension

The Poland international will remain with the Italian giants for at least another four years after signing a new deal on Tuesday

goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed a new contract with the champions until 2024.

The international has established himself as the Turin giants' first-choice keeper since Gianluigi Buffon joined Paris Saint Germain ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Juve on Tuesday announced that Szczesny, signed from in July 2017 after spending two seasons on loan at , has extended his stay with the Serie A title contenders for another four and a half years.

The 29-year-old has made 84 appearances for the defending champions, winning the Scudetto twice, and the and Supercoppa Italiana once apiece.

Szczesny has been commanding for Maurizio Sarri's side this season, keeping Buffon on the bench for much of the campaign after the icon's return to the club last summer.

He said: "[I have] beautiful feelings, because this is a demonstration on behalf of the club of the trust they have in me, and so I am very happy.

"I will look to keep giving my best in the next few years with Juve."

He added: "I am here until 2024 and I want to win everything. This is the objective of the club and the players. We need to sweat, to run and sacrifice to achieve the objectives, which is more trophies and titles.

“I want to thank all the fans for everything they have given me, the sensations when I go onto the field. I promise to always do my best for this club.

"Nearly three years have passed [since my debut] and I always look to improve and do my best.

After 23 Serie A matches this term, Juve are second to Antonio Conte's , trailing them on goal difference.

The Bianconeri’s next game is against in the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Thursday before they return to Serie A action with a home game versus Brescia, who sit second bottom of the Italian top-flight.

Sarri's side also have a last-16 tie with to get through, with the first-leg being held in on February 26.