Syazwan Andik reveals reason for leaving KL

Part of Malaysia's squad that reached the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup final, Syazwan lifted the lid on his decision to end time with The City Boys.

The 22-year-old left back finally broke his silence and revealed on his social media just why he decided to up sticks and leave Kuala Lumpur when he was supposedly still contracted for another year.

In his Instagram, Syazwan revealed that he had not been paid for two months by Kuala Lumpur and that has pushed him to cancel his contract with them. He also went on to share a clause in his contract which allows him to do so without being subjected to any compensation.

"For two months (November and December) I did not receive my salary from Kuala Lumpur, hence that's is why I ended my contract with them. There's a clause in my contract with KLFA that allows me to terminate my contract should I not receive two months pay.

"I've given the letter to head coach Yusri Che Lah on January 9 to tell him of my intention to cancel my contract. I've also sent an e-mail to KLFA to cancel the contract on the grounds of not having received my salary," stated Syazwan in his posting.

It remains to be seen what kind of follow-up action will be done by Syazwan to chase his former club for his overdue salaries and whether Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will be called upon to punish KL for their errant ways.

Syazwan was formerly of Johor Darul Ta'zim II before he moved to KL but really shot to prominence in 2018 with his performances for the Malaysia U23 as well as the senior team, nailing the left back berth for his own.

Selangor and Johor Darul Ta'zim are two club rumoured to be in contention for his signing and whoever gets the player will not only get someone who is efficient on the pitch but as shown, someone who is also more than willing to stand up for his own rights.

