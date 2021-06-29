Sweden star Forsberg produces masterful display in heartbreaking Ukraine loss

The RB Leipzig playmaker took his total to four goals in four games after another strong display

Sweden star Emil Forsberg continued his fantastic Euro 2020 with a star display in Sweden's last-16 defeat against Ukraine on Tuesday.

The RB Leipzig playmaker scored in the first half and hit the woodwork twice as he pulled the strings for Janne Andersson's side.

Forsberg has four goals in four Euro 2020 matches, but his tournament ended after Artem Dovbyk scored a dramatic extra-time winner in the 121st minute to give Ukraine a 2-1 win.

What was said?

There was plenty of praise on social media for Forsberg, who has turned out to be one of the best players at Euro 2020 thus far.

But any chance he could be named the tournament's top player are likely extinguished after Sweden failed to advance past the last 16.

