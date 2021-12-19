Superb Indonesia take Malaysia apart to set up Singapore clash

Indonesia have turned in one of the most exhilarating performances at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they thrashed Malaysia 4-1 to book a spot in the semi-finals, topping Group B in the process.

After a stunner from Kogileswaran Raj put Malaysia ahead in the 13th minute it was all Indonesia for the remainder of the contest with a first-half brace from Irfan Jaya sending them to the break with a 2-1 lead.

Article continues below

Another stunning goal, this time from Pratama Arhan in the 50th minute, and a towering 82nd minute header from substitute Elkan Baggott rounded out a win that coach Shin Tae-yong said saw everything go exactly to plan.

“Before we came to the stadium I told the team that even if we conceded the first goal to make sure that they didn’t panic and to just play with confidence," he said.

“I stressed also to not lose duels and fight hard for every ball so I’m very happy to see this young team improve match by match.”